Pakistan to brief UNSC on Indian aggression following Pahalgam incident

Ishaq Dar directed Pakistan’s permanent representative to convene UNSC meeting

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan has decided to formally brief the UN Security Council on the latest regional developments amid Pak-India tensions.

According to sources, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has directed Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations to take immediate steps to convene a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Pakistan will inform the UN Security Council about India's aggressive actions, provocations, and inflammatory statements. It will specifically highlight India's illegal measures aimed at suspending the Indus Water Treaty.

Besides, Pakistan will make it clear that how India's aggressive actions are endangering peace and security in South Asia and beyond.

This important diplomatic initiative is part of Pakistan's efforts to present accurate facts to the international community.

Earlier, Pakistan’s permanent representative to United Nations Ambassador Asim Iftikhar said that Pakistan was monitoring the situation stemming from India’s aggressive moves that followed attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir, and will seek a UN Security Council meeting when “appropriate” to do so.

“It is evident that there was an incident, but now what has evolved in terms of the situation, which is a real threat to regional and international peace and security, and we believe that the Security Council, in fact, has the mandate, it would be very legitimate for any member of the Council, including Pakistan, to request a meeting,” he told a press conference at UN Headquarters in New York.