Pakistan to seek UNSC meeting when 'appropriate,' says Ambassador Asim

Says Pakistan has always offered its cooperation to any peace moves by UN Secretaries-General

Sat, 03 May 2025 08:46:32 PKT

NEW YORK (APP) - Pakistan is monitoring the situation stemming from India’s aggressive moves that followed last week’s attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir, and will seek a UN Security Council meeting when “appropriate” to do so, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said Friday.

“It is evident that there was an incident, but now what has evolved in terms of the situation, which is a real threat to regional and international peace and security, and we believe that the Security Council, in fact, has the mandate, it would be very legitimate for any member of the Council, including Pakistan, to request a meeting,” he told a press conference at UN Headquarters in New York.

The press conference was one of several actions Ambassador Asim, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, has taken to provide an update on this evolving situation to the international community, and Pakistan’s perspective.

“We have discussed that with the previous — last month’s Council’s presidency (France) — and this month’s presidency (Greece) — we are observing the situation very closely, and we have the right to convene a meeting, when we feel appropriate,” he said.

Ambassador Asim was answering a question on whether Pakistan is planning to ask for a meeting of the Security Council in the wake of rising tensions between India and Pakistan after the attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people on April 22.

On Thursday, Greece, which is the President of the UN Security Council for May, said that the Security Council was expected to meet “sooner rather than later” to discuss the situation between India and Pakistan, and this would be an opportunity to express views and to help diffuse tensions, voicing concern over heightening tensions between the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours.

“Of course, if a request comes for a meeting then… I think this meeting should take place because, as we said, maybe it’s also an opportunity to have views expressed and this might help to diffuse a bit of tension. We will see,” Permanent Representative of Greece to the UN and President of the Security Council for the month of May, Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris had said.

“We are in close contact… but this is something which might happen, I would say, sooner rather than later. We will see, we are preparing. It’s the first day of our (UNSC) presidency,” Sekeris had said.

Sekeris was briefing UN reporters here Thursday on the Council’s programme of work under Greece’s month-long presidency of the 15-nation body.

Asked about UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres offer of good-offices to both India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions, Ambassador Asim said Pakistan has welcomed the UN chief’s move. In fact, Pakistan has always offered its cooperation to any peace moves by UN Secretaries-General, he said.

Guterres’ offer was conditional on acceptance by both the parties. India has not responded to the secretary-general’s offer so far.

An Indian correspondent referred to Defence Minister’s Khawaja Asif’s statement about alleged Pakistani involvement in terrorism. Ambassador Asim said that the minister’s statement has been “twisted” and taken out of context.

In fact, he said, it was India which was involved in acts of terrorism not only against Pakistan but as far as North America, something that has been documented. Pakistan, he added, is a victim of terrorism.

“India’s conduct, marked by a disregard for international law and regional stability, is incendiary and dangerous, with the potential for far-reaching and disastrous consequences,” Ambassador Asim said.

Pakistan, he said, does not seek escalation, made clear by its political leadership and at all levels.

“At the same time,” he warned, “we are fully prepared to defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Should India resort to aggression, Pakistan will exercise its inherent and legitimate right to self-defence, as enshrined in the UN Charter.”

Pakistan, he added, categorically rejects any attempt to link it with the Pahalgam incident in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations; Nothing justifies targeting of innocent civilians,”the Pakistani envoy said.

“We are concerned over the loss of lives in the Pahalgam attack, and we extended our condolences. As a victim of terrorism itself, no one can feel the pain of those impacted by this scourge like Pakistan.”

In response to India’s provocative and unilateral actions, he said, Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC), chaired by the Prime Minister, convened on 24 April and was obliged to undertake certain proportionate counter-measures.

“Of grave and particular concern is India’s irresponsible decision to hold in abeyance the historic Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 – a landmark, legally binding agreement brokered and guaranteed by the World Bank,” the Pakistani envoy said.

“Holding of IWT in abeyance is unilateral and illegal. There are no such provisions in the Treaty. India’s unilateral and unlawful actions are bound to undermine regional peace and stability with catastrophic implications.”

Pakistan’s National Security Committee, he said, has made it categorically clear that any attempt to stop or divert the natural flow of water that rightfully belongs to Pakistan in accordance with the provisions of the Treaty, and the usurpation of the rights of the lower riparian, will be considered as an “Act of War”. Such a move poses an existential threat to the people of Pakistan and will not be tolerated.

” If left unchecked by the international community, such actions risk setting a dangerous precedent that could undermine the legal rights for lower riparian states, potentially triggering new global conflicts over shared water resources,” Ambassador Asim added.

“We are deeply concerned by reports of widespread human rights violations in IIOJK, including arbitrary detentions, home demolitions, and collective punishment imposed on the innocent Kashmiri people,” he pointed out.

“Pakistan desires good neighbourly, peaceful and cooperative relations with all its neighbors, including India. We advocate for a relationship grounded in mutual respect, sovereign equality, peaceful co-existence and peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes. But this aspiration must be reciprocated – it cannot be a one-sided affair.”