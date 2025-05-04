Bilawal's X account becomes latest target of India's paranoia

Pakistan Pakistan Bilawal's X account becomes latest target of India's paranoia

India suspends X account of Bilawal Bhutto

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 04 May 2025 19:46:46 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – India has suspended the X account of Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

Sharjeel Inam Memon, Sindh Senior Minister, criticised the move of India following the Pahalgam attack. The Indian government has made a coward attempt by blocking the account of PPP chief,” he said.

This is just a step by dictatorship to get its desired purpose which shows how confused India under Mode is,” he added.

Read Also: India blocks Government of Pakistan's X account amid rising tensions



Memon said Bilawal Bhutto has always talked about peace in the region and never promoted violence and chaos. This act of India has displayed total failure of India at the diplomatic front.

