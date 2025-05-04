Rain forecast for multiple regions as weather turns pleasant in Lahore



LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecasted rainfall in several parts of the country today (Sunday), including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Balochistan. Karachi is also expected to experience strong winds today and rain with thunderstorm tomorrow.

In Lahore, the weather has turned delightful on the weekend, with overcast skies and a noticeable drop in temperature. The breeze has broken the intensity of the heat, making conditions pleasant across the city.

According to the Met Office, intermittent rain is expected in Lahore throughout the day. The temperature is likely to range between 23°C and 31°C, with cooler weather expected to continue over the coming days.

Meanwhile, Karachi is expected to remain hot and humid today, with strong winds in the evening and cloudy skies at night. Rain is expected in various parts of the city tomorrow.

In Balochistan, most areas will remain hot and dry. However, regions such as Zhob, Musakhel, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbela, and surrounding areas may experience thunderstorms and gusty winds with rainfall.