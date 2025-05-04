Pakistan has big surprises for India in defence mechanism

'It has missiles having range more than 350-km'

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Senior analysts have said India has failed to give evidence of Pakistan’s involvement in false flag Pahalgam operation, adding Pakistan wants independent and neutral investigation into the attack.

Appearing on Dunya TV programme ‘TONIGHT with Samar Abbas,’ analysit Mohammad Malick said Pakistan had big surprises for India in defence mechanism.

“Situation has changed. Now, there is a great difference between 2019 and 2025. There has come a great difference between the air force of 2019 and the air force of 2025.

“Pakistan has missiles having range more than 350-km. Modi wants Kashmir, not Kashmiris. He wants Hindustan, not Bharat. Pakistan has convened India that its response will greater,” Mohammad Malick said.

Speaking to the programme, Maj Gen (Retd) Tariq Rasheed said China has assured Pakistan that it has stood with Pakistan, adding Pakistan offered India for neutral investigation into Pahalgam incident.

