India escalates tensions on the basis of allegations: Maleeha Lodhi

Says US, world want Pakistan, India to reduce tensions

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 04 May 2025 02:54:56 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Former Ambassador to the United States Maleeha Lodhi has said tension between Pakistan and India does not seem subsiding as the latter has imposed a ban on importing goods of the former.

Appearing on Dunya TV programme 'TONIGHT with Samar Abbas,' the former diplomat said India did not have evidence that Pakistan had a linkage in Pahalgam attack, adding India escalated tensions in the region on the basis of allegations.

“Now the ball is in India’s court after Pakistan offered neutral investigation into Pahalgam attack. The United States and the world country wanted peace in the region.

“They don’t want to see escalations between the two countries. The United States is the only country in world that can impress upon India to exercise restraint. Pakistan is fully prepared to handle any kind of situation,” she said.

