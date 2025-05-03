Flag-lowering ceremony attracts large crowd at Wagah Border amid Pak-India tensions

The crowd was chanting patriotic slogans to increase the morale of forces

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A large number of people thronged Wagah border on Saturday to witness the flag-lowering ceremony amid Pak-India tensions.

The crowd was chanting patriotic slogans to increase the morale of forces.

People from all walks of life attended the ceremony in which Rangers performed the parade.

The air was filled with the slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ as citizens passionately expressed their national spirit.

The event started with the national anthem of Pakistan, followed by a traditional parade performed by the brave and disciplined personnel of the Pakistan Rangers.

During the ceremony, both Pakistani and Indian border forces showcased their military drills, each side attempting to outshine the other in display of power.

It is worth mentioning here that the flag-lowering ceremony at Wagah Border is a daily tradition where Pakistan Rangers perform a traditional parade, symbolically asserting the strength and national pride.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan conducted a successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System - a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometres.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the launch was part of Exercise Indus and aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced manoeuvrability features.