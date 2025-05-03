Dar apprises EU's High Representative on recent regional developments

Dar reiterated Pakistan's proposal for an independent investigation of the Pahalgam attack.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday held a telephonic conversation with European Union’s (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President, Kaja Kallas and discussed situation in South Asia.

Ishaq Dar apprised Kaja Kallas on recent regional developments, categorically rejecting India’s baseless accusations and inflammatory propaganda. He expressed strong concern over India’s decision to hold in abeyance Indus Waters Treaty – a clear violation of treaty obligations and international law.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace and regional stability, Ishaq Dar reiterated Pakistan’s proposal for an independent and transparent investigation of the Pahalgam attack.

Kaja Kallas emphasised that both sides should exercise restraint and underscored the importance of dialogue to maintain peace and stability in the region. Both sides also discussed Pak-EU relations.

