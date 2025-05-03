World Press Freedom Day being observed today

Pakistan Pakistan World Press Freedom Day being observed today

World Press Freedom Day gives people the chance to pay tribute to media professionals.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 03 May 2025 04:14:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - World Press Freedom Day is being observed today (Saturday) across the globe including Pakistan to inform the international community that freedom of the press and freedom of expression are fundamental human rights.

This year the World Press Freedom Day global commemoration will focus on the profound influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on journalism and media under the theme: 'Reporting in the Brave New World – The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media.'

World Press Freedom Day gives people the chance to pay tribute to media professionals who risked or lost their lives in the line of duty.

Many communities‚ organizations and individuals take part in this day through various events such as art exhibitions‚ dinners featuring keynote speakers‚ and awards nights to honor those who risked their lives to bring news to the world.

World Press Freedom Day was established by the General Assembly of the United Nations in December 1993 as an outgrowth of the Seminar on Promoting an Independent and Pluralistic African Press. This seminar took place in Namibia in 1991 and led to the adoption of the Windhoek Declaration on Promoting Independent and Pluralistic Media.

Each year since 1997‚ the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize is awarded to honor the work of an individual or an organization defending or promoting freedom of expression‚ especially if it puts the individual's life at risk.

The award is named after a journalist murdered in 1986 after denouncing drug barons.

