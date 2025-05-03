One killed, 10 injured in coach-rickshaw collision in Gambat

GAMBAT (Dunya News) – A minor boy was killed and 10 other persons sustained injuries when a coach collided with a rickshaw in Gambat, a city in Khairpur district of Sindh province, on Friday.

According to details, the accident occurred at the National Highway in Gambat where a coach collided with a rickshaw due to over-speeding, killing a minor boy on the spot and injuring 10 other persons.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Police sources informed that the accident occurred due to negligence of driver of the coach.

