Modi gambled and lost, claims Khawaja Asif

Modi suffered diplomatic and internal defeat, Khawaja Asif asserted

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gambled and lost.

Speaking to the Dunya News programme "Tonight with Samar Abbas", Asif cautioned against assuming that tensions between the two countries had fully reduced. He noted that the US Vice President had offered India a face-saving option in the ongoing standoff.

“We are up against an enemy that deliberately seeks to shift the blame on us,” the defence minister said, warning that even a limited response from India would not go unnoticed. “If India attempts any misadventure, we will respond decisively — even inside their territory.”

The Minister criticised the Indian leadership, saying that Modi’s rhetoric was no longer finding traction within his own country. “Even people in India are unwilling to see his narrative,” he said.

He added that instead of levelling verbal accusations, Modi should present evidence to back his claims. “Modi has suffered a diplomatic and internal defeat,” he asserted, pointing to the prevailing atmosphere of uncertainty in the region.

