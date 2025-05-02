Any act of war to be met with strong, proportional response, warns military's top brass

Pakistan Pakistan Any act of war to be met with strong, proportional response, warns military's top brass

COAS lauds professionalism, steadfast morale, and operational preparedness of armed forces

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 02 May 2025 19:21:15 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir presided over a special Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at General Headquarters (GHQ) Friday, said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The forum conducted a comprehensive review of the prevailing geo-strategic environment, with particular emphasis on the current Pakistan-India standoff and the broader regional security calculus.

The forum reaffirmed the unflinching resolve of the Pakistan armed forces to uphold the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country against any aggression or misadventure.

The COAS lauded the unwavering professionalism, steadfast morale, and operational preparedness of the armed forces, standing in unity with the people of Pakistan to defend the homeland at all costs. He underscored the critical importance of heightened vigilance and proactive readiness across all fronts.

The forum expressed grave concern over the intensification of Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), particularly in the aftermath of the recent Pahalgam incident, as well as the continued targeting of innocent civilians along the Line of Control (LoC) by Indian occupation forces.

It was reiterated that such inhumane and unprovoked acts serve only to escalate regional tensions and will be met with a resolute and proportionate response.

Read also: Pakistan renews demand for fair, transparent investigation into Pahalgam attack

“The forum noted, with serious concern, India’s consistent pattern of exploitation of crises to achieve political and military objectives. They have been following a predictable template - whereby internal governance failures are externalised. These incidents have often coincided with unilateral moves by India to alter the status quo, as seen in 2019 when India similarly exploited the Pulwama incident to unilaterally alter the status quo of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, through revocation of Article 370,” said the ISPR statement.

It further added, “In the latest instance, the Pahalgam episode appears to be part of a deliberate strategy to divert Pakistan’s focus away from the western front, as well as ongoing national efforts for economic revival; the two fronts where Pakistan is decisively and sustainably gaining ground. Such diversionary tactics aimed at providing operational breathing space to Indian terror proxies will never succeed.”

The forum expressed serious concern that India is now exploiting the Pahalgam incident to undermine the longstanding Indus Waters Treaty, seeking to usurp Pakistan’s legitimate and inalienable water rights. This constitutes a dangerous attempt to weaponize water, threatening the livelihood and sustenance of over 240 million Pakistanis and escalating strategic instability in South Asia.

The forum also voiced deep alarm over credible evidence of direct Indian military and intelligence involvement in orchestrating terrorist activities inside Pakistan. These state-sponsored actions are in blatant violation of international norms, which are universally unacceptable.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s abiding commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity, the forum made clear that any attempt to impose war will be responded to, surely and decisively, and the aspirations of the people of Pakistan shall be respected at all costs.

The forum reiterated that Pakistan’s path to peace and development will not be deterred by terrorism, coercion, or aggression - whether directly or through proxies. Deliberate destabilisation efforts by the Indian government will be confronted and defeated with resolve and clarity.

The forum concluded with the COAS expressing complete confidence in the operational readiness, deterrence posture, and morale of all formations and strategic forces to defend the nation across the entire threat spectrum.

