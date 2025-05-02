Pakistan wants peace in region, says Khawaja Saad Rafique

Fri, 02 May 2025 18:29:52 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said that India leveled baseless allegations on Pakistan after the Pahalgam incident.

He was addressing a ceremony in Lahore on Friday.

“Baseless accusations against Pakistan without evidence have become a habit of India,” he said.

The veteran politician reiterated that Pakistan does not seek confrontation in the region.

“India has always ended up damaging itself whenever it chose to fight with Pakistan. We want peace, not conflict,” said the PML-N stalwart.

Saad Rafique emphasized that the Kashmir issue must be resolved in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

“The Kashmir dispute remains on the UN agenda, and lasting peace in the region is impossible without a peaceful resolution to this issue,” he said.

Earlier, Khawaja Saad Rafique had warned that if tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, Pakistan and India, spiral out of control, the consequences will be catastrophic for both sides.

He slammed India’s unilateral withdrawal from the Indus Waters Treaty and other hostile moves, stating they have only added fuel to the fire.

"We won’t be the first to pull the trigger, but if provoked, Pakistan will respond with full might," he asserted.