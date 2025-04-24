Saad Rafique condemns India's sabre-rattling after Pahalgam attack

Pakistan Pakistan Saad Rafique condemns India's sabre-rattling after Pahalgam attack

He emphasised that the treaty clearly states that no party can make a unilateral decision

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 24 Apr 2025 13:12:12 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Thursday that India had fueled regional tensions by tampering with the Indus Waters Treaty.

He emphasised that the treaty clearly states that no party can make a unilateral decision.

In a televised statement, Rafique said that Pakistan does not support any act of terrorism and has paid a heavy price in its fight against terrorism. Unfortunately, the Indian government always blames Pakistan for terrorist incidents.

He said that Pakistan condemned the Pulwama incident, but just a few days ago, there was the Jafar Express incident, and India didn’t say a single word in condemnation. He added that baseless accusations and blame games are not appropriate for any government.

The former federal minister said that India is a bigger country than Pakistan, and peace in the region is in its own interest. The Indian leadership should act sensibly, as such actions could become a threat to global peace.

He said that India has created an environment of oppression in Occupied Kashmir for decades and that the Kashmir issue must be resolved according to UN resolutions.

He pointed out that people in Occupied Kashmir have been suffering from Indian atrocities for the past 77 years, and Indian forces are continuously involved in state-sponsored terrorism there.

Rafique reiterated that Pakistan has no intention of creating unrest in India, but Pakistan has consistently been targeted from the Indian side.

He emphasized that Pakistan has no policy of interference in India, and the arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav is proof of India’s interference in Pakistan. He said India is only making allegations, and if it has any evidence, it should present it.

He said that all disputed issues between India and Pakistan can be resolved through result-oriented dialogue.

Referring to India’s recent decision, he said it is extremely inhumane to order all Pakistanis to leave India within seven days.

He added that there are hundreds or thousands of patients who may have traveled to India for medical treatment, and these Pakistani patients contribute foreign exchange to India. This behavior, he said, is very inhumane.