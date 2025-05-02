Minister Hanif Abbasi suspends officer over poor hygiene at Lahore railway station

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Friday conducted a surprise visit to the Lahore Railway Station and took strict action over unsatisfactory cleanliness conditions by suspending Divisional Medical Officer Dr Saima Mumtaz from service.

During the visit, the minister also took notice of employees being absent and reprimanded the station master. He announced that provincial food authorities would now be permitted to conduct surprise inspections at railway stations without prior approval to ensure food quality.

Later, Abbasi walked to the railway’s washing line and expressed displeasure over the shortage of staff. He ordered that all employees stationed at officers’ residences be immediately recalled to duty.

Speaking to the media, the minister blamed favouritism in recruitment for the department’s deteriorating condition. “We have been lenient for too long; now strict measures will be taken,” he said, adding that corruption cases would be referred to the FIA for investigation.