Pakistan to officially challenge India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan to officially challenge India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty

Pakistan's Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Water Resources, and Law have completed consultations

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 02 May 2025 11:28:16 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan has decided to issue a formal diplomatic notice to India following its unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, officials confirmed on Friday.

According to sources from the Indus Commission, Pakistan's Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Water Resources, and Law have completed initial consultations on the matter. The diplomatic note will demand a detailed explanation for India’s suspension of the decades-old water-sharing agreement.

Pakistan is also considering raising strong objections at international forums against what it calls India’s "water terrorism." The move aims to reinforce Pakistan’s stance with legal and moral legitimacy before the global community.

Officials emphasised that Pakistan held legal precedence under the Indus Waters Treaty and had never violated its terms. They expressed confidence that India would be compelled to reconsider its decision in the near future.

All further steps would be taken following formal approval from the federal cabinet, officials added. Pakistan has reiterated its commitment to upholding international law and peaceful dispute resolution.