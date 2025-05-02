Pakistan remains open and ready to receive its citizens returning from India: FO

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said that Pakistan remains open and ready to receive its citizens if the Indian authorities permit them to cross over.

Pakistan has expressed deep concern over the humanitarian challenges arising from India’s recent decision to revoke visas of Pakistani citizens.

Responding to media queries regarding the availability of the Wagah border crossing for Pakistanis returning from India, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that many Pakistani patients, some in fragile health, were forced to return home without completing their medical treatment.

Reports have also emerged of families being separated, including cases where children have been left without one of their parents.

The spokesperson confirmed that the last official date for crossing the Wagah-Attari border was April 30, 2025. However, the Ministry is aware of media reports suggesting that some Pakistani nationals remain stranded at Attari on the Indian side.

In this regard, the spokesperson emphasized that Pakistan remains open and ready to receive its citizens if the Indian authorities permit them to cross over. The spokesperson reaffirmed that the Wagah border will remain open for Pakistani citizens in the future as well.

