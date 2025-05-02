IIOJK: Indian troops martyred nine Kashmiris in April

Indian forces also arrested 2,500 civilians, including Hurriyat leaders and activists.

SRINAGAR (Web Desk) – Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred nine innocent Kashmiris in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in during the last month.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian forces also arrested 2,500 civilians, including Hurriyat leaders and activists and charged them under draconian laws like the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Public Safety Act.

The Indian authorities illegally confiscated 31 properties as part of the BJP’s strategy to economically and politically stifle the Kashmiri population.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has warned that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s jingoism is pushing South Asia to a catastrophic conflict.

In a statement in Srinagar, APHC spokesman said India’s false flag operations and aggressive rhetoric against Pakistan have dangerously escalated tensions in the region.

On the other hand, amid India's ongoing deportation spree, civilians labeled as Pakistani nationals are being targeted. Families are being deported without due process, with elderly, ailing and women from their homes in occupied territory

