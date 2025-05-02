Heavy rain, strong winds lash Lahore

Dozens of feeders tripped due rain and technical faults, leading to power outages in multiple areas.

Updated On: Fri, 02 May 2025 04:37:17 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Heavy rain accompanied by strong wind lashed Lahore and its adjacent areas on Thursday night, bringing much-needed relief after days of intense heat, Dunya News reported.

Heavy downpour in different areas inundated roads and streets in the provincial capital of Lahore and residents faced immense difficulties as rainwater entered houses in low-lying areas.

The rain severely disrupted Lahore Electric Supply Company’s (LESCO) transmission system, leaving citizens frustrated. Dozens of feeders tripped due to the rain and technical faults, leading to power outages in multiple areas.

Rain was also reported in several other cities including federal capital Islamabad and parts of Kashmir.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rain in various parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

