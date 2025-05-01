India using Pahalgam incident for political mileage, says Atta Tarar

India continues to point fingers at Pakistan without offering any credible evidence

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar dismissed India’s allegations linking Pakistan to the recent Pahalgam incident, calling them baseless and unsubstantiated.

In an interview with the CNN, he said India continues to point fingers at Pakistan without offering any credible evidence.

He said, “India holds Pakistan responsible, yet it has failed to identify any group involved or present evidence of cross-border involvement.”

The information minister said that New Delhi is using the Pahalgam incident for political mileage and deflecting attention from its internal issues.

He said, “This is not the first time India has blamed Pakistan without investigation. Such claims lack merit and only escalate regional tensions.”

Replying to a question, the minister revealed that Pakistan had credible information suggesting India was planning an act of aggression.

He said as a responsible state and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, it was our duty to share these findings with the global community.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s stance as a peace-loving country that advocates for peaceful coexistence, but noted that the country reserves the right to defend itself.

“Pakistan remains open to impartial scrutiny but India has consistently ignored such gestures, Tarar said.

Highlighting the role of the Pakistan’s armed forces, he said Pakistan’s military is fully alert and capable of defending the homeland.