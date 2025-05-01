Bilawal warns India of strong resistance against Indus Waters Treaty suspension

We will expose Modi globally and respond firmly, PPP Chairman warned

MIRPURKHAS (Dunya News) - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “attacking the Indus River” by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, warning such acts would provoke strong resistance from Pakistan.

Addressing a rally in Mirpurkhas, the former foreign minister said the treaty had come under frequent attacks during his tenure, but Modi’s current move, citing Kashmir as a pretext, was a direct threat to Pakistan’s water security.

“The butcher of Gujarat has tried to choke the Indus River. We will not allow it,” said Bilawal. “Either water will flow, or their blood will.”

He reiterated that Pakistan seeks peace and that Islam promotes harmony, but said Modi’s government had violated international agreements. “Even Indians love the Indus and should stop Modi from this madness,” he added.

‘Modi is no democrat’

Labeling Modi an “extremist, not a democrat,” Bilawal said India had become an aggressor, not a peaceful neighbor. “We will expose Modi globally and respond firmly,” he warned.

He also challenged India to present evidence regarding the Pahalgam incident if any Pakistani involvement is claimed. “We do not fear war if forced upon us.”

‘Water politics at home’

Turning to domestic matters, Bilawal criticised political rivals for allegedly celebrating controversial canal projects initiated by the caretaker government.

“When the scheme was announced, political orphans clapped instead of protesting. They thought we would sell Sindh’s rights like they did,” he said.

Bilawal stressed that PPP has always defended the people’s rights. “We are Bhutto’s party. We never bow. We fight on principles,” he declared.

He accused former President Arif Alvi’s caretaker setup of pushing illegal water projects backed by questionable certifications from IRSA and ECNEC.

PPP’s role in halting project

Despite lacking a majority, Bilawal said the PPP blocked the project through the Council of Common Interests. “Our two members convinced others. Meanwhile, critics attacked Zardari, but feared confronting the real culprits.”

Praising Zardari’s leadership, he said, “We protected Sindh’s water peacefully, through dialogue. The Indus still flows because of the people’s trust in us.”