Pakistan Pakistan Heavy rain hits AJK, Islamabad, Galiyat region

SDMA warned about flash floods in streams, seasonal waterways, and landslides in hilly areas

MUZAFFARBAD/ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Heavy rain and thunderstorms hit parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Islamabad, and the Galiyat region, bringing relief from the recent heatwave.

In Islamabad, dark clouds covered the sky, turning day into night before strong winds and heavy rain flooded some areas of the city and nearby areas.

Similar weather was seen in AJK, where heavy rain, thunder, and lightning helped cool down the hot temperatures, especially in Muzaffarabad and nearby towns.

However, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) warned people about possible flash floods in streams and seasonal waterways, and landslides in hilly areas. People are advised to avoid unnecessary travel.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said more rain, thunderstorms, and even hail are likely until May 4. Most areas will see cloudy weather.

Rain is expected in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Potohar region, and parts of Punjab in the next few days. Southern Punjab and southeastern Balochistan may see dust storms and thunderstorms in the evening or at night.

The Met Office also warned that strong winds and rain could damage power poles, trees, vehicles, and solar panels.