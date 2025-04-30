Heatwave alert: Pakistan may hit world temperature record this week

Temperatures in central and southern regions of Pakistan may soar up to 50 degrees Celsius

Wed, 30 Apr 2025 10:56:46 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The United States' prominent newspaper The Washington Post has warned that Pakistan could witness a global temperature record this week as an intense heatwave has gripped South Asia.

According to the report, temperatures in central and southern regions of Pakistan may soar up to 50 degrees Celsius, approaching the world’s highest recorded temperatures for this time of year.

The report recalled that in April 2018, the city of Nawabshah in Pakistan reached 50°C, which was one of the highest-ever temperatures recorded in Asia.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted a spell of rainfall with thunderstorms in various parts of the country, particularly in upper and central regions.

The rain spell may be from May 1 to May 4.

According to the advisory issued by the department, a significant drop in temperatures is expected from the beginning of May, offering temporary relief from the intensifying heat. The wet weather system is likely to bring thunderstorms and fast winds to several regions, while isolated hailstorms may also occur in some areas.

The PMD reported that a westerly wave is expected to enter the upper parts of the country by the evening of April 30.

Under its influence, rain is likely in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad, Jhelum, Sialkot, Lahore, Faisalabad, Mansehra, Kohat, Peshawar, and Gilgit-Baltistan.