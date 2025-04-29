Met Office predicts rainfall from May 1 to 4

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted a spell of rainfall with thunderstorms in various parts of the country, particularly in upper and central regions.

The rain spell may be from May 1 to May 4.

According to the advisory issued by the department, a significant drop in temperatures is expected from the beginning of May, offering temporary relief from the intensifying heat. The wet weather system is likely to bring thunderstorms and fast winds to several regions, while isolated hailstorms may also occur in some areas.

The PMD reported that a westerly wave is expected to enter the upper parts of the country by the evening of April 30.

Under its influence, rain is likely in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad, Jhelum, Sialkot, Lahore, Faisalabad, Mansehra, Kohat, Peshawar, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Authorities and residents have been advised to remain alert during the expected spell, especially in areas prone to hailstorms or strong winds.



