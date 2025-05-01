Pakistan fully prepared to respond to any Indian aggression, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan is fully prepared to respond to any Indian aggression.

He also warned that any conflict could potentially escalate into a nuclear war.

In an interview with Sky News, the former foreign minister emphasized that Pakistan’s air, land, and naval forces are capable of giving a robust response to any act of aggression from India.

“We do not want tensions to escalate,” the former foreign minister told British media outlet.

The PPP chairman said that the international community is actively engaging both nations to de-escalate the situation.

He called for an impartial and transparent investigation into the Pahalgam incident.

Bilawal said that he doesn’t want war between two countries and issue should be resolved through dialogue.

He further cautioned that if tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours are not reduced, the situation could spiral from limited skirmishes to a full-scale war.

He said that ongoing tension between the rival countries in South Asia remains a source of grave concern globally.