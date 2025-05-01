Unprovoked firing by Indian forces on Pakistan village near border

Pakistan Pakistan Unprovoked firing by Indian forces on Pakistan village near border

"Suddenly, there's firing, and people run everywhere," said a resident describing chaos after that

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 01 May 2025 15:50:06 PKT

HARPAL SECTOR, Sialkot (Reuters) – Residents of Harpal village in Pakistan’s Sialkot district spent Wednesday on edge, as tensions simmered along the India-Pakistan border just 300 yards from their homes.

"Suddenly, there's firing, and people run everywhere," said Malik Muhammad Afzal describing the chaos that erupts when border skirmishes occur.

The villagers have endured decades of violence. "We've been living with this for 60-70 years, hoping things will get better," Afzal added.

Muhammad Jameel described the devastating impact of border firing. "Our village is the first to be affected... Children and elderly are martyred, crops are damaged, and livestock are killed," he said, urging both governments to find a solution.

Muhammad Shafeeq echoed the sentiment. "We don't want war. We want people to understand each other and live well together," he said.

The situation on the border remains volatile, with tensions between Pakistan and India remaining high since last week's Islamist militant attack in India-administered Kashmir that killed 26 people.