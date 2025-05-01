Dar reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to regional peace

Ishaq Dar and US Chargé d'Affaires exchanged views on recent regional developments.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to regional peace and security while safeguarding the national interests.

He was talking to the US Chargé d'Affaires, Natalie Baker who called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday.

They exchanged views on recent regional developments.

In her remarks, the US Chargé d'Affaires conveyed the US desire for de-escalation of tension between Pakistan and India and that it will stay engaged with both countries on the evolving situation.

