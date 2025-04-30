Pakistan army conducts major war drills after Pahalgam attack

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan army conducts major war drills after Pahalgam attack

Pakistan army conducts major war drills after Pahalgam attack

Follow on Published On: Wed, 30 Apr 2025 21:57:09 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In view of the Pahalgam false flag situation, the Pakistan Army has stepped up its war preparedness and war exercises were held in different areas of the country on Wednesday.

Sources said tanks, artillery and infantry, including small and large modern weapons, participated in the war exercises of the Pakistan Army.

Also Read - Not an iota of doubt about Indian terrorism in Pakistan, Pahalgam stratagem: ISPR DG



The war exercises were conducted in Sialkot, Narowal, Zafarwal and Shakargarh and other areas in which it was resolved that the soldiers of the Pakistan Army were determined to defend the homeland.

Sources added that the soldiers of the Pakistan Army were ready to sacrifice for the security and defence of the country.