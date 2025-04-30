PAF foils Indian fighter jets' patrolling attempt near LOC

Pakistan Pakistan PAF foils Indian fighter jets' patrolling attempt near LOC

Pakistan armed forces full prepared to give a befitting response to any Indian aggression

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 30 Apr 2025 11:35:15 PKT

(Dunya News) – Four fighter jets of Indian air forces retreated after Pakistan Air Force (PAF) took swift and vigilant action near the Line of Control (LOC).

Security sources said for Indian Rafael jets conducted patrolling patrolling within Indian geographical limits over Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the night between April 29 and 30.

PAF aircraft promptly detected the presence of these Indian fighter jets. In response to the swift and vigilant action by the Pakistan Air Force, the Indian retreated, security sources added.

The Pakistan armed forces remain fully alert and prepared to give a befitting response to any aggression from India.

