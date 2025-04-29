Pakistan will strike back hard if India attacks, warns Fawad Chaudhry

If Imran Khan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman unite, current government won’t last more than three weeks

LAHORE (Muhammad Hasan Raza) – Former federal minister and prominent politician Fawad Chaudhry has said that Narendra Modi is a terrorist and that India's actual aim is to acquire technology from Israel.

Speaking on the Dunya Podcast, Fawad said that that if Imran Khan and Maulana Fazlur Rehman unite, the current government won’t last more than three weeks.

“Four people — Salman Akram Raja, Shibli Faraz, Waqas Akram, and Raoof Hasan — are responsible for damaging the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI),” he added.

He criticised KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, stating that if he can’t secure Imran Khan’s release, he is a useless leader. According to him, Gandapur was in talks with the establishment, but after those failed, no dialogue is currently happening.

Regarding a video of him fleeing, he clarified it was due to custodial torture.

He revealed that Imran Khan was offered to be moved to Bani Gala but refused, demanding only an election date. Fawad also claimed journalists Mohsin Baig, Asad Toor, and Matiullah Jan were not arrested for journalism but due to personal feuds.

On the regional situation, Fawad strongly criticised India’s Hindutva ideology, saying it cannot tolerate the existence of Muslims.

“Narendra Modi is the only globally declared terrorist serving as prime minister,” he said, adding that India’s motive is to secure technology from Israel. He warned that any Indian attack would meet a strong Pakistani response.

Referring to the 2019 Balakot crisis and Abhinandan’s capture, he said Trump played a key role in de-escalating tensions then, while Modi had wanted war.

He praised PM Shehbaz Sharif for responding firmly to India after the Pahalgam incident, warning that a war between India and Pakistan could spark flames from Washington to Moscow. He described India’s government as a nexus of Modi and RSS, guided by extremist ideology and reverence for Nathuram Godse, Gandhi’s assassin.

Fawad emphasised that India has failed to present any evidence linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident and noted the rising indigenous resistance in Kashmir since the killings of Afzal Guru and Burhan Wani. He pointed out that India enforces special laws in Kashmir, keeping provincial governments powerless, and will never allow investigations into incidents like Pahalgam or the Jaffer Express attack.

He also claimed Imran Khan had stopped them from negotiating with the establishment, leading to political isolation. “Gohar’s team is like an under-19 side,” he said, adding that tweets from activist Sanam Javed have more impact than Gohar or Salman Raja.

Fawad highlighted the environment of fear and fascism in Punjab, stating only three groups have street power in Pakistan: Imran Khan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and lawyers.

He revealed that during a jail meeting, he told Imran Khan they must also confront the opposition. Imran agreed and asked Omar Ayub to work on forming a grand alliance, but Ayub didn’t follow up.

Fawad mentioned that many opposition leaders didn’t even know each other, so he took the initiative, even visiting Maulana Fazlur Rehman multiple times. He said Maulana is a political leader, not running an NGO, and like PTI, seeks political negotiation, not unilateral action.

However, when they hosted a dinner to unite forces, he was asked to step back by Shibli Faraz and Salman Akram Raja, who felt “disturbed” by his involvement.