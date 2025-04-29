Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter over LOC violation

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter over LOC violation

It comes amid tensions between the neighbouring country over Pahalgam incident

Topline Sources say the enemy attempted to spy in Manawar sector in Bhimber area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir

NSC announced a slew of measures in response to India's belligerence after April 22 Pahalgam massacre

As many as 27 people were killed when suspected militants opened fire at tourists in Pahalgam

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 29 Apr 2025 12:04:46 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Army claimed on Tuesday to have shot down an Indian spying quadcopter that intruded into the country’s airspace along the Line of Control (LoC).

Security sources said the enemy attempted to spy in Manawar sector in Bhimber area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir when army personnel shot down the drone in a timely action.

The action clearly reflects the Pakistan Army’s vigilance, professional expertise, and state of preparedness.

The Pakistan Army is always ready to respond swiftly and effectively to any aggression by the enemy.

Security sources added that the entire nation stood by the Pakistan Armed Forces to confront the enemy on every front.

Also Read: Khawaja Asif warns of decisive response to any Indian aggression

The incident comes as tensions are heightened between the neighbouring countries following the Pahalgam incident in occupied Kashmir, where over two dozen tourists were killed in a gun attack.

Following the attack, the Indian government levelled baseless allegations against Pakistan for involvement in the incident. It also took “irresponsible measures” such as suspending the historic Indus Waters Treaty.

The move met with reciprocal actions taken by the National Security Committee (NSC) of Pakistan, closing the Wagah Border, suspending trade and decreasing the diplomatic staff of Indian Embassy.

NSC MEETING COMMUNIQUE

The National Security Committee (NSC) announced a slew of measures in response to India’s belligerence after April 22 Pahalgam (occupied Jammu and Kashmir) massacre.

A communique issued after the NSC meeting revealed that country’s high command had decided to close Wagah Border with immediate effect. "Pakistan reserves the right to suspend all bilateral agreements, including Simla Pact (signed in 1972)," it said.

Pakistan also decided to shut its airspace for India. Besides, Pakistan also revoked trade relations with India.

The NSC also decided to revoke all visas issued to Indian nationals under SAARC scheme.

Pakistan declared the Indian defence, Naval and air advisers in Islamabad persona non grata. They were directed to leave Pakistan immediately but not later than April 30. Support staff of these advisers also had been directed to return to India, says the communique.

“Revocation of the Indus Waters Treaty is considered an act of belligerence,” said the communique, which also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in a terrorist attack in India-occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam area.

WHAT HAPPENED IN PAHALGAM?

As many as 27 people were killed and several others injured when suspected militants opened fire at tourists in Pahalgam. The attack took place in the popular destination of Pahalgam in the scenic Muslim-majority territory, that has seen a resurgence in mass tourism as insurgent violence waned in recent years.

The attack occurred in an off-the-road meadow and the dead included 25 Indians and one Nepalese national, police said.



