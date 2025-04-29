Lahore police clear Mall Road after 23-day Grand Health Alliance sit-in

Pakistan Pakistan Lahore police clear Mall Road after 23-day Grand Health Alliance sit-in

Authorities have now fully cleared Mall Road, and traffic has resumed in both directions

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 29 Apr 2025 12:09:38 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Police launched a late-night crackdown on the Grand Health Alliance sit-in at Mall Road, Lahore, clearing the protest site after 23 consecutive days of demonstrations.

A heavy police contingent, including female officers, carried out a ‘cleanup operation’, arresting several protestors and dismantling tents and other structures used by the demonstrators. Authorities have now fully cleared Mall Road, and traffic has resumed in both directions.

According to sources, the Grand Health Alliance was protesting against the proposed privatisation of public hospitals. After ending their protest at Club Chowk yesterday (Monday), demonstrators had regrouped at Charing Cross, vowing to escalate their movement if demands were not met.

In response to the arrests, the Grand Health Alliance strongly condemned the police action, announcing the shutdown of indoor hospital services and deciding to suspend emergency services as well.

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson stated that protestors were using women as shields and attacking police with scissors, syringes, and other medical instruments. The spokesperson claimed that some elements were trying to turn the protest violent for personal gain.