Khawaja Asif warns of decisive response to any Indian aggression

Pakistan

Follow on Published On: Mon, 28 Apr 2025 21:38:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the country would respond decisively if India tries to wage war against Pakistan.

Responding to a question, he said his answer in an interview was misunderstood. He just said the next two to three days were important.

On another query, he responded India has not responded to the Pakistan’s request regarding investigation. There is no truth to Indian allegation, he said.

He added that the armies of both countries are on high alert at the borders and our armed forces are ever-ready to protect the country’s sovereignty.

Moreover, Asif said India can also start investigation of the Pahalgam incident at an international level.

