India involved in state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan, says Atta Tarar

He was talking to representatives of foreign media in Islamabad

Updated On: Sun, 27 Apr 2025 21:09:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has categorically stated that Pakistan has the capacity to respond effectively to any Indian misadventure with full force and might, as has been demonstrated in the past.

He was talking to representatives of foreign media in Islamabad on Sunday.

Referring to Pulwama incident of February 2019, the minister said India has tested our patience in the past and we passed it with flying colours and India was left to regret.

He said that India did not condemn the Jaffar express incident of Balochistan in which precious lives were lost.

The minister said that India is involved in state sponsored terrorism in Pakistan and other countries.

He said there is credible evidence of India's funding in terror activities in Balochistan.

Mentioning the attack on Pakistani High Commission in London, Attaullah Tarar said it is India's extremist ideology which prompts its people to attack our foreign missions.

“Pakistan is making record success in the war against terrorism with its security forces successfully foiling terror attempts and killing terrorists every other day,” the minister said.

He said all allegations leveled by India against Pakistan make no sense. He said the Pahalgam area is more than 150 km away from the Line of Control, and India has not provided any singly evidence to corroborate its arguments.

The minister said Pakistan has called for an independent probe into the incident as this is testimony to the fact that our hands are clean.

He highlighted that Pakistan is a responsible member of UN Security Council and it has very cordial ties with all its neighbours.