Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India's false flag operation: Tarar

He said Pakistani nation and armed forces are fully prepared to respond to any misadventure.

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 26 Apr 2025 13:52:21 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Friday said the First Information Report (FIR) of Pahalgam was lodged within ten minutes of the incident that has completely exposed the false flag operation of India which orchestrated the whole episode to defame Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference, the minister pointed out the FIR’s timeline as critical evidence which has exposed the mala fide intention of India which has tried to mislead the global community with its treachery and deceit.

“The FIR states that the incident in Anantnag district, Pahalgam Police Station, began at 1:50 PM and ended at 2:20 PM, but ironically the FIR was registered just 10 minutes later at 2:30 PM,” he noted while highlighting the total disregard of procedural formalities in lodging the FIR.

He mentioned the registration of Pahalgam incident's FIR only ten minutes after the incident, which is hilarious in view of the sensitivity of the attack as it was not a common street dispute, but a terrorist attack.

The Minister said Pakistan has practically implemented its decision by closing its airspace for India which is incurring a heavy loss on Indian economy.

He said the entire Pakistani nation and armed forces are fully prepared and committed to respond to any misadventure.

Attaullah Tarar said Indian propaganda and frenzy stands badly exposed. India has taken highly irresponsible, miscalculated and impulsive decisions after the incident and its decision of unilaterally suspending Indus Water Treaty is a testimony to this.

He said India is now panicked and has started fake encounters, targeting Pakistani prisoners and citizens of Indian illegally occupied Kashmir.

He said earlier India had revoked special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir under the pretext of the Pulwama incident and this time it has resorted to water aggression by announcing to suspend the Indus Water Treaty which failed miserably.

The Minister said India should not forget that Pakistan is a frontline state in the war against terrorism while India always tries to play the victim card using terrorism as a tool despite the fact that there is irrefutable evidence against Indian terrorism in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan is a country which has sacrificed 80,000 lives in the war against terrorism and still stands united and resolute against the menace.

Attaullah Tarar said India's nefarious designs have been miserably failed, professional affairs of its forces are in a state of disarray and its hideous face is laid bare before the world.

He said it is Pakistan's success in the war against terrorism that fueled India's frenzy, prompting it to carry out false flag operations like Pahalgam.

The Information Minister said we have and will continue to expose India's wickedness and incompetency.

