Interior Minister Naqvi says India's RAW involved in Pahalgam bloodletting

He was speaking at a press conference in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that India’s RAW was involved in Pahalgam bloodletting.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore on Saturday, Naqvi said that India’s spy agency RAW and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) were involved in several incidents of terrorism.

He said India has not even condemned the Pahalgam incident and instead blamed Pakistan for perpetrating the massacre.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz called for an impartial international investigation into the Pahalgam incident, which claimed lives of 27 tourists in the India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, saying the neighbouring country hurled baseless allegations on Pakistan following the attack.

Addressing the passing-out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy Kakul, the premier highlighted that Pakistan was a frontline state against terrorism.

He warned that Pakistan would give a befitting response if water was stopped by India in violation of the Indus Waters Treaty. “There shouldn’t be any misunderstanding,” he added.

Sharif said Pakistan always rejected terrorism in all its forms, pointing out that it's the worst-hit country by this menace in the world.

“We lost 90,000 citizens due to terrorism and suffered losses of billions of dollars,” he reiterated.

He stated that Pakistan, as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, aspired to promote peace and security across the globe and would continue its efforts in this regard.