Countrywide strike observed on JI's call to express solidarity with Palestinians

Major business hubs and markets remained closed across the country

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A countrywide shutter-down strike is being observed on Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) call to express solidarity with Palestinians, leading to the closure of major commercial centres across various cities.

In Lahore, Badami Bagh’s auto parts market, car dealerships, Urdu Bazaar, Mall Road, and several walled-city markets remained closed. Anarkali, Shah Alam Market, Brandreth Road, and Hall Road are also shut, along with the readymade garments and solar markets.

In Peshawar, business hubs such as Qissa Khwani bazaar, Khyber Bazaar, Peepal Mandi, and Saddar are closed, with a protest camp planned at Rampura Gate.

Rawalpindi’s Raja Bazaar, Murree Road, and Saddar areas have also witnessed a shutdown, with low traffic and closed medical stores as part of the strike.

Murree and Pakpattan have seen widespread closure of business centres, while in Quetta and parts of Balochistan including Mastung, Kalat, and Khuzdar, markets remained shut in support of Gaza people.

In Karachi, a sit-in at Korangi Crossing Road has led to road blockades, with tyres burnt by protesters. The police said traffic is being diverted to alternative routes.

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said the strike reflected the nation’s solidarity with Gaza, asserting that Pakistanis will not tolerate the Palestinians' genocide.

Traders’ Alliance distances itself

Meanwhile, Karachi’s All City Traders' Alliance distanced itself from the strike, with its leader stating that markets such as the Karachi Timber Market would stay open, having already registered their protest earlier this month.

Some traders also lodged a complaint with the Sindh IG, alleging that they received threatening messages to enforce the strike and sought police protection.