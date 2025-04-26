India suddenly releases water in Jhelum river, emergency declared in Muzaffarabad

Sat, 26 Apr 2025 16:51:19 PKT

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – Following the Pahalgam attack, India’s cheap tactics are on full display. It has suddenly released water into the Jhelum River without informing Pakistan.

As a result, a sharp rise in water levels near Muzaffarabad is witnessed. The local administration, in response, has imposed a water emergency in Hattian Bala. The locals were also warned through announcements in mosques. It has created panic among the residents living near to riverbanks.

The water entered from Indian-occupied Anantnag and rose through the Chakothi area. This was unexpected but it was very much on the cards following India’s recent threats to put the IWT in abeyance.

This move of India has gone in complete violation of international rules and water agreements. The people of Pakistan have become united against these actions.

It merits mention that the treaty had survived three wars and many regional cases. Yet, India now seems prepared to quit from the long-standing deal.

In response to Indian aggression, the National Security Committee of Pakistan has taken some poignant measures under international rules. It was also warned that any more hostile measures by India could fuel tensions.