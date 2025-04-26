President lauds security forces for eliminating six terrorists

President Zardari said security forces were carrying out operations for eradicating terrorism.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday lauded the security forces for eliminating six Khawarij during an intelligence-based operation in Bannu.

He appreciated the bravery of security forces for killing the terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij during the operation. He said security forces were carrying out operations for eradicating terrorism.

The whole nation stood with the security forces in the fight against terrorism, he said.

He reiterated the determination to completely wipe out Fitna al-Khawarij from the country.

