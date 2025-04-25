Indian Air Force bombs own civilians amid panic after Pahalgam incident

The incident has once again exposed glaring holes in the IAF’s operational discipline

Updated On: Fri, 25 Apr 2025 23:26:01 PKT

NEW DELHI (Dunya News) – Following the failure of the Pahalgam false flag operation, the Indian Air Force appeared to be in a state of panic, reportedly turning against its own people as a fighter jet dropped a bomb on a civilian area.

Sources confirmed that the incident occurred in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, where the misfire caused severe damage to homes and infrastructure.

Several houses were destroyed, and casualties have been reported.

Defence analysts noted that such incidents are not uncommon, as Indian fighter jets have frequently crashed in populated areas.

The repeated loss of modern aircraft, payloads, and bombs raises serious concerns about India’s defense preparedness.

This latest incident has once again exposed significant flaws in the operational discipline of the Indian Air Force.