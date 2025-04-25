Senate adopts resolution against India with pledge to give fitting response to any misadventure

Updated On: Fri, 25 Apr 2025 13:31:48 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Senate on Friday adopted a resolution against Indian actions unanimously and vowed to give a befitting response to any misadventure by New Delhi.

The resolution was tabled by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

The resolution stated that “Pakistan condemns all forms of terrorism and will give a befitting response to any Indian adventurism.” It categorically rejected all allegations made by India.

While addressing the Senate, Dar noted that India did not directly name Pakistan, and there is no evidence linking Pakistan to the incident.

He stated that the Indus Waters Treaty cannot be unilaterally suspended. According to the treaty, any termination must be through mutual consensus.

“Water is the lifeline of 240 million Pakistanis,” he said, adding that the National Security Committee had already declared that stopping water would be tantamount to war. He blamed India for a lack of peace and progress in the region, noting that SAARC’s development is hindered due to one country’s obstinacy.

He called for Indian nationals in Pakistan on SAARC visas to leave within 48 hours.

Dar emphasised that the government had taken firm political decisions and appreciated the opposition leader for standing united.

On the diplomatic front, he said that 26 countries were briefed on Thursday, and more would be updated. "A conversation is scheduled for 7pm this (Friday) evening on the request of Saudi foreign minister," he added.

"Pakistan’s armed forces are fully prepared, and any misadventure will be met with a response similar to the past," Dar concluded.

FOREIGN OFFICE PRESS BRIEFING

The Foreign Office (FO) on Friday made it clear that Pakistan would effectively respond to any Indian act of stopping the river water.

“Stopping flow of water will be considered an act of war,” FO spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan said at a weekly press briefing on Friday.

He said the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting announced a slew of measures in response to India’s sabre-rattling after the Pahalgam massacre. India’s attitude posed a threat to regional peace, he added.

He said violation of the Indus Water Treaty spoke volumes for India’s irresponsible attitude. “India’s move to unilaterally revoke the agreement corroborates the two-nation theory,” he said.

The FO spokesman said Pakistan’s armed forces were highly alert and fully prepared to respond to any misadventure. He said the Wagah Border had been closed and Indian flights could no more use Pakistan’s airspace.

NSC MEETING COMMUNIQUE

The National Security Committee (NSC) on Thursday announced a slew of measures in response to India’s belligerence after April 22 Pahalgam (occupied Jammu and Kashmir) massacre.

A communique issued after the NSC meeting reveals that country’s high command has decided to close Wagah Border with immediate effect. Pakistan reserves the right to suspend all bilateral agreements, including Simla Pact (signed in 1972), it says.

Pakistan also decided to shut its airspace for India. Besides, Pakistan also revoked trade relations with India.

The NSC also decided to revoke all visas issued to Indian nationals under SAARC scheme.

Pakistan declared the Indian defence, Naval and air advisers in Islamabad persona non grata. They were directed to leave Pakistan immediately but not later than April 30. Support staff of these advisers also had been directed to return to India, says the communique.

“Revocation of the Indus Water Treaty is considered an act of belligerence,” says the communique, which also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in a terrorist attack in India-occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam area.

WHAT HAPPENED IN PAHALGAM?

Twenty-seven people were killed and 17 injured when suspected militants opened fire at tourists in India's Jammu and Kashmir territory Pahalgam. This is said to be the worst such attack in the country in nearly two decades.

The ghastly incident triggered blame game between Pakistan and India.

Following a cabinet meeting chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, India announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, closure of Attari check post and other measures.