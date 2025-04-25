Three children drown in River Ravi

Police have handed over the dead bodies to their heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.

Published On: Fri, 25 Apr 2025 05:44:24 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Three children, belonging to same family were drowned while batting in the River Ravi in Lahore on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the children were bathing in the river to beat the heat when they accidently entered deep water and drowned. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the dead bodies from river.

The deceased were identified as Naseeb Ullah, Amir Hamza and Qudrat Ullah. Police have handed over the dead bodies to their heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.

