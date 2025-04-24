Barrister Gohar condemns baseless Indian allegations

Agreement could not be unilaterally suspended: PTI Chairman

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, amid rising tensions between the two neighbours, strongly condemned what he described as “baseless allegations” levelled by India against Pakistan.

Barrister Gohar said that such unfounded accusations were a reflection of India's “malicious intentions,” adding that New Delhi would not succeed in its designs.

He reiterated that Pakistan reserves the right to defend itself. “The PTI stands united with the nation and the armed forces of Pakistan, speaking with one voice in the face of external threats,” he said.

Talking about the Indus Water Treaty, Barrister Gohar asserted that the agreement could not be unilaterally suspended, highlighting that Pakistan must respond energetically to India’s actions at all relevant international forums.

