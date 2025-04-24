Pakistan shuts airspace for Indian airlines, issues new NOTEM

The Civil Aviation Authority has issued a new Notice to Airmen (NOTAM)

Thu, 24 Apr 2025 19:47:32 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan has announced to shut airspace for Indian airplanes in response to the suspension of Indus water treaty (IWT) by India following Pahalgam attack.

Reports said the CAA has announce to shut the airspace for the Indian airlines for one month.

As per the issued NOTEM, Pakistan airspace is not available for the registered civil and military planes. Any airplane which is even used by the Indian airlines as lease is also prohibited.

It also emerged after the closure of Pakistani airspace, India would have bear the losses of millions as on daily basis, Indian flights using the Pakistani airspace reach almost 80 while sometimes, it crossed 100.