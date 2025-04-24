Water terrorism: Civil society stages protest outside Indian High Commission

Thu, 24 Apr 2025 19:41:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A large number of civil society members staged a protest outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, voicing strong opposition to New Delhi’s recent actions following Pahalgam attack.

Chanting slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and what they termed as India’s “water aggression,” the demonstrators gathered in considerable numbers, expressing outrage over the measures taken by India a day earlier.

Some protestors reportedly climbed the gates of the High Commission and entered its premises, as the demonstration gained momentum and protestors continued advancing towards the diplomatic mission.

Security around the area remained on high alert, as authorities monitored the evolving situation.