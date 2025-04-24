Dar dares India to show proof of Pakistan's involvement in Pahalgam attack

Pakistan Pakistan Dar dares India to show proof of Pakistan's involvement in Pahalgam attack

Pakistan warns of withdrawing from Simla Accord if India revokes Indus Waters Treaty

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 24 Apr 2025 17:14:09 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday challenged India to present any concrete evidence linking Pakistan to the recent deadly attack in occupied Kashmir.

This statement was made during a joint press conference by Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Atta Tarar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, and others. On this occasion, Dar read out the decisions of the National Security Committee.

Speaking at a presser after the National Security Committee’s meeting, Dar said, “India keeps playing the blame game. If there is any proof of Pakistan’s role in the Pahalgam attack, bring it forward.”

He added that Pakistan has responded more strongly to India’s actions – even closing its airspace to Indian aircraft.

"If India has any evidence, it should present it. We have immediately shut down the Wagah border. The Indian High Commission’s staff will be reduced from 55 to 30 by April 30. We’ve declared Indian military, naval, and air advisers in Islamabad as persona non grata and ordered them to leave the country," he said.

The attack occurred in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in occupied Kashmir, where gunmen opened fire on visitors, killing at least 26 people — mostly Indian nationals and one from Nepal — and injuring 17 others.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar said that if India unilaterally revokes the Indus Waters Treaty, Pakistan also reserves the right to terminate the Simla Accord and other agreements.

He stated that the committee meeting was held today with participation from both civil and military leadership, and several decisions were made in response to India’s aggressive actions.

Read also: Pakistan announces closure of Wagah Border, severing trade ties with India

"India cannot unilaterally withdraw from the Indus Waters Treaty. If it does, Pakistan will seriously consider terminating the Simla Accord and other bilateral agreements," Dar said.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif added that although India hasn’t officially blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack, its media is pointing fingers.

"No country, not even the US, has ever labeled a prime minister a terrorist and banned his entry. Modi is a certified terrorist," he remarked.