KP cabinet vows to give befitting response to any act of Indian adventurism

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet has strongly condemned India’s hostile stance towards Pakistan after Pahalgam incident and vowed to respond with full force to any act of aggression by India.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, while addressing the cabinet meeting, asserted that India would have to face serious consequences if it attempted any aggression, using Pahalgam incident as a reason, towards Pakistan.

He stressed that the nation stood united on any matter of national security and would not hesitate sacrificing their lives for the cause.

He also emphasised the hostility of India in the region, stating that Indian government had always been a threat to the region’s peace. He stated that the response of the Indian government after the incident was unfortunate.

The Chief Minister further said that the Modi government was trying to misuse the unfortunate incident to display hostility and aggression towards Pakistan. ‘Pahalgam incident is a clear evidence of failure of Indian governement’ he stated. He also expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the incident.

Gandapur noted that the Indian government was playing a blame-game in front of the world to hide their own state’s failures. He further assured that any adventurism from India would not go unanswered.