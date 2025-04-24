Heatwave subsides in Sindh, persists in Punjab amid govt alert

Karachi's weather has improved with sea breeze partially restored, heatwave will persist in Punjab

Published On: Thu, 24 Apr 2025 12:11:10 PKT

KARACHI/LAHORE (Dunya News) - The heatwave in Sindh has subsided following partial restoration of sea breeze, while Punjab continues to experience extreme heat, prompting Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to instruct all relevant departments to stay alert.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Karachi's weather has improved with sea breeze partially restored, and full restoration expected by evening. A drop in temperature is anticipated starting today.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 25.5°C this morning, with 74% humidity and a current temperature of 32°C under clear skies.

Winds are blowing at 10 km/h from the southwest, and today's high is expected to reach 36–38°C. Due to high humidity, the real-feel temperature may be 2–3°C higher. The next 24 hours will likely remain hot and humid.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warned that the heatwave will persist in Punjab, with temperatures potentially soaring to 45°C by the end of April. The southern districts of Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Multan are expected to be severely affected.

On Wednesday, Bahawalnagar recorded 44°C, while Rahim Yar Khan and Bhakkar hit 42°C, and Kot Addu recorded 41°C. Other districts like Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Okara, Mandi Bahauddin, Khanewal, Kasur, Layyah, Jhang, Hafizabad, and Faisalabad also experienced temperatures around 40°C.

The PDMA Director General confirmed that, as per the CM's directive, all departments remain on high alert, and clean water supply is being ensured in the Cholistan region.