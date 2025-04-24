Suspension of Indus Water Treaty by India violation of Int'l laws: Kh Asif

Khawaja Asif said that India cannot take unilateral decision regarding Indus Water Treaty.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that suspension of Indus Water Treaty by India is a violation of International laws.

India cannot take unilateral decision regarding Indus Water Treaty, he said adding that we will give comprehensive response to India after holding national security meeting being summoned today (Thursday).

In regard to the recent attacks on Pahalgam tourist resort, he said, we strongly condemn all type of terrorism anywhere. He said Pakistan has been the big victim of terrorism.

Khawaja Asif said that our armed forces are fully capable and prepared to respond to any aggression or misadventure by India. He said that if Pakistan's sovereignty is challenged, the country will respond with full force.

