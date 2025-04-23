Dar criticises India's recent posture, describing it irresponsible

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and foreign minister Ishaq Dar strongly criticised India’s recent posture, describing it as “irresponsible” and warning that Pakistan will issue a “strong and comprehensive response”.

Speaking to the media, Dar stated that he was in Türkiye when the incident in India took place. “We had expressed our condolences over the unfortunate event,” he said, adding that India’s behaviour since then has lacked maturity and seriousness.

“If India has any credible evidence, it should bring it forward,” he said.

“Pakistan will respond in kind, word for word. Any action taken by India will be met with an equal response.”

Dar emphasised that any decisions regarding the country’s response would be finalised in the National Security Committee. “Let there be no doubt: Pakistan seeks peace, but no one should dare cast an evil eye on our sovereignty,” he asserted. “We are fully prepared should India choose to act recklessly.”

The deputy prime minister further criticised New Delhi’s public statements, calling them “irresponsible and unserious.” He accused India of deflecting attention from its internal problems by blaming Pakistan and termed the reaction to the terror incident as unjustified and counterproductive.

“Shifting blame onto Pakistan will not help India’s domestic issues,” Dar said.

“This is not the way to channel grief over an act of terror.”